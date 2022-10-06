Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 12.8% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.2% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.8% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 26,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 52.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

Insider Activity at Amgen

Amgen Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $233.82 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

