Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.98. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AP. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 43.5% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 963,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 292,291 shares during the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

