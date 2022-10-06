AmpliFi (AMPLIFI) Price Hits $103.15 on Major Exchanges

AmpliFi (AMPLIFI) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, AmpliFi has traded up 85.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AmpliFi token can currently be bought for approximately $103.15 or 0.00510189 BTC on popular exchanges. AmpliFi has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $140,295.00 worth of AmpliFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003210 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00145276 BTC.

About AmpliFi

AmpliFi’s launch date was August 5th, 2022. AmpliFi’s total supply is 88,203 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,035 tokens. The official message board for AmpliFi is medium.com/@amplifidefi. The official website for AmpliFi is perpetualyield.io. AmpliFi’s official Twitter account is @amplifidefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AmpliFi is https://reddit.com/r/amplifidefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AmpliFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AmpliFi (AMPLIFI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. AmpliFi has a current supply of 88,203 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AmpliFi is 107.41021098 USD and is down -6.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $79,599.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://perpetualyield.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmpliFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmpliFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmpliFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

