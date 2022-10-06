Analysts Set Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT at $57.72

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.04.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BDRBF shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.35 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$71.25 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier Stock Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bombardier

About Bombardier

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

(Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.