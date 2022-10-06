Analysts Set ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Price Target at $4.81

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.95.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 843,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $1,408,979.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,683.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ContextLogic news, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $1,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,128,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,735,116.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 843,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $1,408,979.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 459,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,683.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,158,890 shares of company stock valued at $16,203,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContextLogic

ContextLogic Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 166.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $6.31.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ContextLogic will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

