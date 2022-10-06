Analysts Set Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Price Target at C$11.50

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Raymond James decreased their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Enerflex Stock Performance

TSE:EFX opened at C$6.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.04. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$4.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$600.86 million and a PE ratio of -27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

About Enerflex

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -38.93%.

(Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Featured Articles

