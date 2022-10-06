Analysts Set Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) PT at $21.22

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

LESL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

LESL opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99.

Insider Activity at Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.64 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $49,424.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 36.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,449,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,142 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after buying an additional 3,612,422 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,975,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,672,000 after buying an additional 3,262,915 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 32.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,295,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,559,000 after buying an additional 1,524,298 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth $20,148,000.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

