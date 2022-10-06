Analysts Set RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Target Price at $127.09

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.09.

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on RingCentral from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

RingCentral stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.17. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $315.00.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $149,674.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,880,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $149,674.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,880,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 177.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

