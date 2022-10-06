Analysts Set Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) PT at $95.21

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.21.

SAUHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Straumann from CHF 205 to CHF 150 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut Straumann from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Straumann Stock Performance

SAUHY opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11. Straumann has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $22.83.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

