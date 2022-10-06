Analysts Set T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) PT at $132.30

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.40.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $111.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.63 and its 200 day moving average is $124.52. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.