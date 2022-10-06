Analysts’ Upgrades for October 6th (ACNB, ADUS, AGCO, ALRM, AMTX, AXGN, ETSY, LW, PGR, RELL)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, October 6th:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get ACNB Co alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.