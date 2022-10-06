Analysts’ Upgrades for October 6th (ACNB, ADUS, AGCO, ALRM, AMTX, AXGN, ETSY, LW, PGR, RELL)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, October 6th:
ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Textron (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
