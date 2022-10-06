Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Investec downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,175 ($38.36) to GBX 3,150 ($38.06) in a report on Friday, September 9th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 3,400 ($41.08) in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,661.11.

Anglo American Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NGLOY opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

