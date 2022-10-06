Apeiron RIA LLC Buys New Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

HYD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.51. 38,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,192. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.12. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $49.89 and a 1-year high of $62.63.

