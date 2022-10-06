Apeiron RIA LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 236.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,106 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 41,837 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTEB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.49. 126,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,137,019. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $55.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.