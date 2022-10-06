Apeiron RIA LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,376 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 480,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,721,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

VNQ traded down $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $79.72. 301,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,682,193. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.06 and its 200 day moving average is $96.89. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.