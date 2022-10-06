Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $110,000 in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 317.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 3.5 %

GNL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 16,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,198. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Global Net Lease Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -2,285.71%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

