Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $27,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 35,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 201.3% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $133.99. 118,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,572. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.85 and a 200-day moving average of $144.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.08 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

