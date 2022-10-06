Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $36,000 in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 781,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,059,000 after buying an additional 194,600 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 662,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,992,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 119,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 42,391 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 120.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPYX stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,737. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $87.07 and a 1 year high of $118.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.09.

