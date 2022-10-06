Apeiron RIA LLC Purchases 25,335 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 139.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,335 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EFG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.61. 950,097 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

