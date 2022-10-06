Apeiron RIA LLC Purchases New Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 25,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,290,656 shares of company stock worth $663,508,704. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $3.01 on Thursday, hitting $70.75. 575,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,655,172. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

