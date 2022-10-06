Apeiron RIA LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.88. 2,902,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.19 and its 200-day moving average is $72.82. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

