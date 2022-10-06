Apeiron RIA LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Apeiron RIA LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.7% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 45,283.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,574,000 after buying an additional 39,849 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $483.58. The company had a trading volume of 47,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,946. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $443.64 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $195.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $513.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.53.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

