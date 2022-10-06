Apeiron RIA LLC Takes $119,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.58. 12,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,918. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.84. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

