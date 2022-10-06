Apeiron RIA LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,982,000 after purchasing an additional 679,171 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 842,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 69,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.79.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.1 %

Bank of America stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,846,788. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

