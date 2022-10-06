APEmove Governance Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $51,441.00 (BAPE)

APEmove Governance Token (BAPE) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, APEmove Governance Token has traded down 52.9% against the US dollar. APEmove Governance Token has a market capitalization of $446,991.15 and approximately $51,441.00 worth of APEmove Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APEmove Governance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

About APEmove Governance Token

APEmove Governance Token’s launch date was June 18th, 2022. APEmove Governance Token’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,000,000 tokens. The official website for APEmove Governance Token is apemove.io. APEmove Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @apemoveapp. APEmove Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@apemove.

APEmove Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APEmove Governance Token (BAPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. APEmove Governance Token has a current supply of 6,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of APEmove Governance Token is 0.00195316 USD and is down -21.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $20,631.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apemove.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APEmove Governance Token directly using US dollars.

