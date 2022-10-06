API INU (API) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13,511.00

API INU (API) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One API INU token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, API INU has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. API INU has a market cap of $38,456.07 and approximately $13,511.00 worth of API INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get API INU alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

API INU Token Profile

API INU was first traded on April 23rd, 2022. API INU’s total supply is 4,943,663,719,542 tokens. API INU’s official Twitter account is @apiinu. API INU’s official website is apiinu.com. The official message board for API INU is medium.com/@apiinu.

API INU Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API INU (API) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. API INU has a current supply of 4,943,663,719,542 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of API INU is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $205.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apiinu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API INU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API INU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API INU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.