Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 1.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $90.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.62.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.48.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

