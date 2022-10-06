Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Up to $2.84

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.93. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 12,094 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Andy Missan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,598.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 965,691 shares of company stock worth $3,064,997 over the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 546.3% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 56,633 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 4.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 11.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 131,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.