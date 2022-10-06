Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 425 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,661,000 after purchasing an additional 195,925 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 534,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,239,178. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

