Ares Management Llc Purchases 200,000 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,271,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,834,528. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00.

Ares Management Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.22. 1,051,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.07. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 156.41%.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 575.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

