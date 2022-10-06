Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.53

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.53 and traded as low as C$0.37. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 39,700 shares trading hands.

Arianne Phosphate Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.32 million and a P/E ratio of -12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.23.

Arianne Phosphate Company Profile



Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

See Also

