Arkadiko Finance (DIKO) Price Hits $0.0238 on Top Exchanges

Arkadiko Finance (DIKO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Arkadiko Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. Arkadiko Finance has a market cap of $142,800.00 and approximately $11,109.00 worth of Arkadiko Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arkadiko Finance has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arkadiko Finance Token Profile

Arkadiko Finance was first traded on October 20th, 2021. Arkadiko Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official website for Arkadiko Finance is arkadiko.finance. Arkadiko Finance’s official Twitter account is @arkadikofinance. The official message board for Arkadiko Finance is arkadikofinance.medium.com.

Arkadiko Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arkadiko Finance (DIKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Arkadiko Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Arkadiko Finance is 0.0238 USD and is up 3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $120.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arkadiko.finance.”

