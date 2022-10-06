Arlington Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 461 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Maximus by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 571,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,703,000 after acquiring an additional 46,685 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 5.0% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 955,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,738,000 after acquiring an additional 45,819 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 175,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Maximus by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 233,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $1,437,664.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,998,939.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $1,437,664.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,998,939.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,001. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS stock opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $88.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 16.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

