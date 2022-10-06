Arlington Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Crown by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CCK opened at $84.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $130.42.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.