Arlington Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 106 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $44,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM stock opened at $504.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.81. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $514.98.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.86%.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

