Arlington Partners LLC Buys 172 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 505.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Brightworth acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 76.3% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 28.3% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.85.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP stock opened at $239.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.11. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.