Arlington Partners LLC Buys 84 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 48.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.56.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $380.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $406.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.59. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.22 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

