Arlington Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 461 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Maximus by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Maximus by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 16.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $1,437,664.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,998,939.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $1,437,664.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,998,939.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,193 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $184,778.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,337.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,001 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Maximus Stock Performance
Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.20). Maximus had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Maximus Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 37.46%.
Maximus Profile
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
