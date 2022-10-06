Arlington Partners LLC Has $27,000 Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 1,394.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,980,000 after buying an additional 1,091,672 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,726,000 after purchasing an additional 373,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in Spotify Technology by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,785,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $321,888,000. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $91.40 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $305.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.65 and a 200-day moving average of $111.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.76.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

