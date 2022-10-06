Arlington Partners LLC Has $27,000 Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 1,394.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 23,048 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.76.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $91.40 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $85.92 and a 52-week high of $305.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.97.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

