Arlington Partners LLC Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 157.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $160.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.