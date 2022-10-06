Arlington Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Sempra by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $153.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.22.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

