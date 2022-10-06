Arlington Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Sempra by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Stock Performance
NYSE SRE opened at $153.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.29%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.22.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sempra (SRE)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.