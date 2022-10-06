Arlington Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,183,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Sempra by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Sempra by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Sempra by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sempra Trading Down 2.6 %
SRE opened at $153.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.29%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.22.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
