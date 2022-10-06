Arlington Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 997 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 922,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 2.1 %

KNX opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.