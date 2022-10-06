Arrow Financial Corp Buys New Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS IBML opened at $25.25 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42.

