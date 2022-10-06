Arrow Financial Corp Sells 200 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,497,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,726,000 after purchasing an additional 729,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after acquiring an additional 665,469 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 12.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,699,000 after acquiring an additional 297,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,659,000 after acquiring an additional 232,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.19.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $164.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.