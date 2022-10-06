Arrow Financial Corp Sells 3,625 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $246.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FedEx Stock Performance

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,870.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $156.87 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.97%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

