Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.33–$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.50 million-$139.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.64 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.34.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Trading Up 0.5 %

Asana stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 47,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,562,661. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.34. Asana has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326. Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 47.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth $223,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 29,355.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.