Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASPN shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 326,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

ASPN stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $410.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 46.41% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $45.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

