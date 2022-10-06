Atlantis Loans (ATL) Price Up 16.3% Over Last Week

Atlantis Loans (ATL) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. Atlantis Loans has a total market cap of $443,169.91 and $9,477.00 worth of Atlantis Loans was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atlantis Loans has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atlantis Loans token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,015.13 or 0.99980476 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002370 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00049984 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063480 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021881 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004902 BTC.

About Atlantis Loans

Atlantis Loans (ATL) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2021. Atlantis Loans’ total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,124,971 tokens. The official website for Atlantis Loans is atlantis.loans. Atlantis Loans’ official Twitter account is @atlantis_loans and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Atlantis Loans

According to CryptoCompare, “Atlantis Loans (ATL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Atlantis Loans has a current supply of 6,500,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Atlantis Loans is 0.19641544 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $394.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://atlantis.loans/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlantis Loans directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlantis Loans should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlantis Loans using one of the exchanges listed above.

